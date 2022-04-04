Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to reportedly tie the knot. Yes, you read that right. The biggest wedding of the year might come sooner than you expected. There are reports of Ranbir and Alia getting married in April at a grand wedding ceremony. The duo has been dating for almost five years now and their wedding rumours keep surfacing on social media.

The reason?

If a report is to be believed, Alia and Ranbir might tie the knot this month. Alia's grandfather is reportedly seriously ill and wants to see her as a bride. "Alia's maternal grandfather N Razdan is in a fragile physical condition and he expressed his desire to see Alia get married to Ranbir. Mr Razdan has also grown quite fond of Ranbir and loves him a lot," an ETimes report states.

Randhir Kapoor says he is not invited

While the reports of their wedding are spreading like wildfire, Ranbir's chachu, Randhir Kapoor says he has not been invited yet. The veteran actor also refused to confirm the news of their wedding. "I'm not in Mumbai right now, and I haven't heard anything about the wedding. If such a big wedding was happening at our house, somebody would have surely called me up and informed me," he told HT.

The two-day function

Several reports have said that the wedding is going to be a grand affair since both the families have been waiting to see the duo get married. It would reportedly be a two-day function at the RK house.