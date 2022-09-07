The Ministry of Home Affairs Recruitment 2022 has amended its previous circular to include an important change to fill the vacant post of Investigation Expert (Consultant) in the National Investigation Agency (NIA). As per the latest order, senior police officials may apply for the post.

As per the circular, NIA has invited applications from retired police officials from the rank of Inspector, Dy SP, Addl SP and SP or equivalent in the central and state governments. Eligible candidates can walk in for an interview at NIA headquarters in New Delhi on September 14 and 15 at 11 a.m.

NIA Investigation Expert posting details

NIA is functioning as the Central Counter Terrorism Law Enforcement Agency in the country. For the post of Investigation Expert (Consultant), the duration of the recruitment will be for one year and could extend to a maximum of five years or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier.

The posting location will be in all NIA establishments, including New Delhi, Jammu, Chandigarh, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi, Guwahati, Imphal, Kolkata, Bhubaneshwar, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Kochi, Mumbai, Raipur, Bhopal, Ahemdabad, and Jaipur, and candidates can also mention their choice of posting for the recruitment.

As per the NIA website, the remuneration will be fixed by deducting the basic pension from the last pay drawn at the time of retirement. There are no details of other allowances.

Interested candidates must carry a filled-up proforma along with all the documents and a CV for the interview. The post is not a permanent one as it will be entirely on a temporary contract basis.