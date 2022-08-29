Exactly a year after filing the chargesheet against seven terrorists, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday arrested another accused in the infamous Handwara narco-terrorism.

One Assistant Sub-Inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was also arrested in this high-profile case in which terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) were directly involved.

According to reports, NIA on Monday arrested the 12th accused in connection with the Handwara narco-terrorism case from Kupwara in Jammu & Kashmir for his alleged involvement in the supply of narcotics, cash and arms, and ammunition through the Line of Control (LOC).

According to reports, NIA arrested 45-year-old Abdul Rauf Badan, a resident of Kupwara district for his involvement in case of the supply of narcotics, cash, and arms, and ammunition through the LoC border of Amarohi, Tangdhar area by concealing the consignment in vegetable carrier vehicle.

The arrested person was a key operator of the module

According to reports, Abdul Rauf Badan was a key operator of the module of proscribed terrorist outfit LeT, which was working at the behest of Pakistani handlers. He was collecting the consignments of narcotics from Pakistani handlers in Tangdhar and other locations at the LoC, J&K and further delivering them to the other co-accused persons in the case.".

Case handed over to NIA in 2020

The case was initially registered on June 11, 2020, at Handwara Police Station and later it was taken over by the NIA on June 23, 2020, by re-registering case.

On August 29, 2021, NIA filed a supplementary chargesheet, against the arrested terrorists in Handwara narco-terrorism case, exposing the nefarious designs of terror groups.

The deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J-K and other parts of India was unearthed during the questioning of seven arrested accused in the Handwara narco-terrorism case.

The chargesheeted accused were part of a deep-rooted conspiracy for procuring and selling narcotics drugs and generating funds in J&K and other parts of India in close association with operatives of banned terrorist outfits, Lashkar-E-Taiba (LeT) and Hizb-ul-Mujahideen (HM), based across the border in Pakistan," the NIA said in a statement.

The funds generated were pumped for the furtherance of terrorist activity in the UT of Jammu and Kashmir through a network of overground workers ( OGWs).

BSF ASI was part of narco-terrorism

Besides OGWs, the NIA has already arrested an assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of the Border Security Force (BSF) from Jammu & Kashmir's Handwara for allegedly helping cross-border drug traffickers associated with Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Hizbul Mujahideen (HM).

Romesh Kumar was arrested for allegedly helping terrorists. Kumar allegedly connived with drug traffickers linked to terror groups when he was posted in the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on deputation and investigated drug traffickers' networks in Baramulla and Handwara regions.

The anti-terror agency filed the charge sheet in NIA Special Court, Jammu. The arrested accused have been charged under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985; section 120B of Indian Penal Code (IPC), and sections 17, 38, and 40 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967.

The Handwara narcotics case was registered after accused Abdul Momin Peer was intercepted by the Police Naka party while checking his car at Kairo Bridge, Handwara, when he was coming from Baramullah. During the search of the vehicle, cash amounting to Rs 20 lakh and 2 kg of Heroin was recovered and seized.

Further, the interrogation of Abdul Momin Peer-led to the recovery of 15 kg of Heroin and cash amounting to Rs 1.15 crores. NIA had re-registered the case on June 26 last year and taken over the investigation.

NIA had recovered Rs 91 lakh for Jammu village

In March this year, the National Investigation Agency recovered a huge sum of amount, Rs. 91 lakhs in cash from a field in Gurwal village of Ramgarh sector of Samba district. Recovery has been made from the fields of accused BSF ASI Romesh Kumar who was arrested by NIA on March 1, 2021.

Earlier in September 2020, the NIA had raided the house of Romesh Kumar and recovered some important documents after his links emerged in the Handwara Narco-Terrorism case. Money was hidden deep in the field inside digs of depth ranging 3-6 feet, wrapped in plastic sheets. The teams reached here upon the investigation of Romesh Kumar and recovered that huge amount.