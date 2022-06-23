Two days after arresting four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday carried out raids at eleven places in Kashmir Valley and arrested one person for providing logistics to terrorists.

According to reports, sleuths of NIA with the assistance of J&K police and CRPF carried out raids in connection with a case related to terrorism in Pulwama, Kulgam, Srinagar, and Ganderbal districts.

"NIA conducted searches at 11 locations in Jammu & Kashmir in the districts of Srinagar, Kulgam, Pulwama, and Ganderbal and arrested one accused in RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI,", the spokesman of the agency said in an official handout.

The spokesman said the case relates to activities of 'The Resistance Front (TRF), an offshoot of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), and its commander Sajjad Gul, who has been actively radicalizing, motivating, and recruiting the youth of J&K to undertake violent activities in J&K and other parts of India. The case was registered suo moto by NIA on November 18, 2021.

NIA Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations in Jammu & Kashmir and Arrests a Terrorist in TRF Conspiracy Case of J&K (RC-32/2021/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/S3GIj2HMrM — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 22, 2022

During the searches, incriminating materials including digital devices were seized.

One arrested for providing logistics to terrorists

"Based on the searches, one accused Mudasir Ahmed Dar son of Ali Mohammed Dar of Nowpora, Kharpora Kulgam was arrested for providing logistical support and transporting arms and ammunition", NIA stated.

The arrested person was closely associated with the TRF "commander" responsible for the recent targeted killings across the Kashmir valley and was also involved in the radicalization and recruitment of impressionable youth at the behest of TRF.

Four OGWs were arrested on Monday

On Monday NIA carried out raids at seven places in south Kashmir and arrested four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit for harbouuring terrorists.

Gour accused persons namely Sahil Ahmed Khan alias Sohail son of Feroz Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Ahmed Dar son of Nazir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Gudoora, Pulwama, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri son of Mohammad Ramzan Shergozri of Ugragund, Pulwama and Inayat Gulzar Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmed Bhat of Pinglena were arrested.