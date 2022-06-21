The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday carried out raids at seven places in south Kashmir and arrested four Over Ground Workers (OGWs) of the Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) terror outfit for harbouuring terrorists.

Raids were conducted in connection with terrorist activities of the JeM in south Kashmir, during which two terrorists, including a Pakistani national, were killed by security forces in a gun battle at Chewa Kalan, Pulwama on March 11.

The terrorists were identified as Aquib Mushtaq Bhat of Pulwama and Kamal Bhai of Pakistan, he said. The case, registered in Pulwama, was taken over by the NIA on April 8.

During the searches, a large quantity of incriminating material was seized, a spokesman of NIA said in an official handout.

NIA Conducts Searches at Multiple Locations in J&K and Arrests Four OGWs in the Case of Firing on Security Forces by Militants in Chewa Kalan Pulwama (RC-02/2022/NIA/DLI) pic.twitter.com/6pKzEJuXXj — NIA India (@NIA_India) June 20, 2022

Four OGWs arrested for supporting terrorists

Based on these searches, the NIA spokesman said, four accused persons namely Sahil Ahmed Khan alias Sohail son of Feroz Ahmed Khan, Jahangir Ahmed Dar son of Nazir Ahmed Dar, both residents of Gudoora, Pulwama, Shahid Ahmed Shergojri son of Mohammad Ramzan Shergozri of Ugragund, Pulwama and Inayat Gulzar Bhat son of Gulzar Ahmed Bhat of Pinglena have been arrested.

"These four accused had harboured JeM terrorists active in south Kashmir and arranged transportation and logistics for them," NIA said in the statement, adding, "They are also involved in radicalizing impressionable local youth and motivating them to join terror groups".

Earlier NIA conducts raids in terror funding case

On Thursday the NIA conducted raids at multiple locations in Jammu and Kashmir in a major crackdown in connection with funding terror groups through the cross Line of Control (LoC) trade, and donations collected by activists of Jamaat-e-Islami.

The joint operation was carried out by the NIA and Jammu and Kashmir Police along with the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF). The joint team led by the NIA also conducted searches at other locations in Srinagar as a part of the crackdown on terror in north Kashmir.