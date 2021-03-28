After the replacement of former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh, the state's ruling alliance has landed in controversy. As singh accused Maharashtra home minister of corruption and interference in police work.

Maharashtra Home Minister from Sharad Pawar's Nationalist Congress Party, Anil Deshmukh has denied the charges and said he will sue Param Bir Singh for defamation.

The home minister said a retired High court judge will probe allegations levelled against him by former Mumbai police chief Param Bir Singh.

Speaking to reporters in Nagpur, Deshmukh said, "The chief minister and the state government have decided that a retired judge of the high court will conduct a probe into the allegations against me. The truth will come out after a probe into the matter."

Earlier Deshmukh had written to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, urging him to order a probe into the allegations. Deshmukh had mentioned in his letter that there is no truth in the allegations. "I had demanded the honourable chief minister to order a probe into Param Bir Singh's allegation against me to clear the air. I will welcome if the honourable chief minister orders probe," Deshmukh wrote on Twitter.

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar had trashed the charges stating Deshmukh was in home quarantine during the period when Singh had claimed the Home minister having met the officers to demand money.

The opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's leader and former chief minister Devendra Fadnavis has demanded for the resignation of the home minister and claimed that this is not the first time that Deshmukh has been named in a corruption case and pointed out the alleged transfer of IPS officers in the state earlier on the same ground.