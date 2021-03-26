In a tough measure, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced a return to the night curfew regime from Sunday (March 28) across Maharashtra as the Covid-19 'second-wave' wreaks havoc in the state.

As was the case between March and July last year, stringent 'prohibitory orders' would be re-enforced till further notice, even as the CM said that the state did not want to go for another lockdown.

"The number of increasing cases is a cause of concern. I don't want to impose another lockdown. All districts must strengthen their health infrastructure and bed capacity," Thackeray said.

Coronavirus cases on rise

The state recorded its highest ever single-day tally of Covid-19 cases -- 36,902 -- along with 112 deaths on Friday with the progressive tolls touching 26,37,735 and 53,907, respectively, the highest in India.

A detailed notification would be issued soon by the concerned authority. The move came after a review meeting of several ministers, Mantralaya officials, divisional commissioners, collectors, municipal commissioners, police officers, district civil surgeons and the Covid-19 Task Force.

The meeting took stock of the current preparedness to face the 'second wave', the health infrastructure and treatment facilities, besides the status of the Covid vaccination drive in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)