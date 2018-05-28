When US President Donald Trump can pen a word like 'covfefe', then a Trump-signed letter riddled with the silly mistakes should not come as a surprise.

Recently United States president Donald Trump was schooled by a retired English teacher in South Carolina.

As reported by The Greenville News, Yvonne Mason, a school teacher based in South Carolina for past 17 years, said that she received a letter from the White House, which was signed by President Trump, which was "stylistically appalling."

She told news outlet, "I have never, ever, received a letter with this many silly mistakes."

Taking to Facebook, she shared a photo of the letter along with the correction she made in purple ink. The letter went viral on social media as it has been shared more than one thousand times.

"Got a letter from Mr. Trump. Will be returning it tomorrow," she captioned the post.

The letter was sent to her from The White House on May 3 in response to her note about the Parkland shooting massacre to the Trump administration.

She also said that she was aware that the letter was possibly written by a White House staffer and not by the President. But still, the silly mistakes were unacceptable, she said.

Mason said, "When you get letters from the highest level of government, you expect them to be at least mechanically correct."

She further explained that she would have given it a C grade, had it been written by any middle school student.

"If it had been written in middle school, I'd give it a C or C-plus," Mason said. "If it had been written in high school, I'd give it a D."

However, social media were not impressed with the editing and many called her an 'idiot'.

One user wrote in the comment section of her Facebook post, "i cant believe this idiot thinks it was actually the President that wrote to her. she is a nobody. someone at the lowest level wrote it."

Another user commented: "Anyone here think President Trump actually,wrote this letter? Doesn't matter if he did or not. She is just being pompous."