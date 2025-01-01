Although the year 2024 witnessed a remarkable decrease in terror incidents in Kashmir Valley, this period recorded a resurgence of terrorism in the districts that were earlier declared as "terror-free" by the security agencies.

Unlike the year 2023, which started with gruesome twin-terror attacks in Dangri village of Rajouri district in which eight civilians lost their lives, there was no major terror incident in January 2024 but after some time, sporadic terror incidents started in different parts of the Jammu region.

Notably, eight civilians including two children and two brothers were killed and many more injured in two attacks in Dangri village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri district on January 1 and 2 2023.

First time after many years terrorists have attacked pilgrims

The month of June 2024 presented a major challenge for the Jammu province when districts that had maintained peace for a long time, such as Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Udhampur, came under the grip of terrorism.

Though these districts have been witnessing sporadic incidents in the last few years, the attack on a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhodi in Reasi district on June 9 shook everyone.

The attack took place at the same time when Prime Minister Narendra Modi was taking oath for the third consecutive term. The incident not only raised concerns among the security agencies but also put the citizens of the region in a panic.

Details, impact of Shivkhodi incident

Terrorists suddenly attacked a bus carrying pilgrims to Shivkhodi in the Reasi district. Many innocent civilians were injured and some lost their lives in the attack. The attack was carried out in a well-planned manner, which indicates that terrorist organizations have started promoting their activities again. This incident took place in districts that were traditionally considered peaceful.

The timing of the attack was also worrying. On the occasion of Prime Minister Narendra Modi becoming the Prime Minister for the third time, the eyes of the country and the world were on Delhi.

In such a situation, this attack was an attempt to send a message not only locally but also at the national and international levels. The terrorists tried to prove that they could still make their presence felt.

Major terror incidents in Jammu province

On April 28, a Village Defence Guard (VDG) member Muhammad Sharief was killed by terrorists in Chochru Gala forest of the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district.

On May 4, the first major terror attack of 2024 happened in the Sanai forests of the Surankote area of the Poonch district on a convoy of the Indian Air Force (IAF) in which one soldier lost his life in the line of duty and four others were wounded.

On June 9, terrorists attacked a bus carrying devotees of the revered shrine of Shivkhodi in Reasi district in which nine pilgrims lost their lives.

On June 11, J&K Police foiled an attempt of the terrorists to attack civilians in Saida Sukha village in the Hiranagar area of Kathua district, close to the International Border. One CRPF man lost his life in the line of duty in this incident.

On June 26, security forces killed three hardcore Pakistani terrorists in the Sinoo forests of Gundoh in district Doda.

On July July 8, terrorists ambushed Army vehicles in Badnote village of Loi Malhar in Billawar tehsil of Kathua district in which five soldiers including a Junior Commissioner Officer (JCO) lost their lives in the line of duty.

On July 15, terrorists killed four soldiers including a captain in another attack in Urranbaggi forests in the Dessa area of Doda district and despite a huge cordon put in place, terrorists were able to flee. Before this attack security forces were after these terrorists for a week but couldn't track them.

On August 10, terrorists killed two soldiers in the Kokernag forests of Anantnag district. Two civilians also died in the incident. According to security forces, it was the same group of terrorists who had killed four soldiers in the Urranbaggi area in Doda district and had managed to enter Kashmir valley.

An Army Captain lost his life in the line of duty when terrorists attacked an Army vehicle in the upper reaches of Assar in Doda district.

On August 19, a CRPF trooper was killed in Chill, Dudu area of Udhampur district in yet another terror attack.

Security forces killed two Jaish terrorists in the Basantgarh area of Udhampur district on September 11.

On September 13, security forces lost two more soldiers and this time the terror incident occurred in the upper reaches of the Chatroo area of Kishtwar district.

A cop lost his life and a Deputy Superintendent of Police and Assistant Sub-Inspector were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the Billawar area of Kathua district on September 28.

On October 28-29, security forces achieved a major success when they killed three heavily armed terrorists near Assan temple in Jogwan village of Battal-Khour area in the Akhnoor sector near the LoC in Jammu district

On November 7, terrorists killed two VDG members in Kuntwara area of the Kishtwar district.

One JCO lost his life and three soldiers were injured in an encounter with terrorists in the upper reaches of Keshwan on Bharat ridge bordering Kishtwar and Doda district on November 8.

Increasing activities in Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi and Udhampur

Terrorist activities remained limited in these districts for a long time, but in recent years their revival has been seen. Kishtwar and Doda, which were once strongholds of terrorism, had gradually moved towards peace. Districts like Udhampur, Reasi, and Kathua were known for their tourism and peaceful atmosphere. But recent incidents have created an atmosphere of panic here too.

According to security agencies, terrorist organizations operating from across the border are behind these activities. Supply of arms and ammunition through drones, radicalizing local youth, and spreading propaganda through social media are part of the strategy of these organizations.

Challenges for security and intelligence agencies

The emergence of terrorism in these peaceful districts of Jammu province is a big challenge for security agencies. The activities of terrorists in these districts were limited, so the security structure was also light compared to other sensitive areas.

However, after the Reasi incident, the security forces have increased their activity. Efforts are being made to nab the terrorists through search operations and strict surveillance. But the support received by the terrorists from across the border, smuggling of weapons, and availability of hiding places at the local level make these efforts challenging.

Role of local citizens

The citizens living in these districts have always been known for patriotism and peaceful co-existence. Despite the activities of terrorists, the local people have continued to cooperate with the security forces. However, attempts by terrorists to intimidate and disturb social harmony are continuing.

It is necessary that the citizens remain vigilant and inform the security agencies about suspicious activities. It is also the responsibility of the government and society to keep the local youth away from the influence of terrorists by providing them employment and education opportunities.

Priority of the government and administration

After the incident in the Reasi district, the Jammu and Kashmir administration and the central government reviewed the security situation. Stopping drone activities, strict surveillance on the borders, and strengthening the intelligence system have become priorities. Apart from this, by speeding up development projects in these districts and increasing employment opportunities, the government is trying to maintain peace and stability in the region.

The resurgence of terrorism in districts like Kathua, Doda, Kishtwar, Reasi, and Udhampur is worrying. The attack on Shivkhori pilgrims not only raises questions about the security situation in the region but also shows that terrorists are now targeting even areas considered peaceful. The government, security agencies, and local citizens will have to work together to face this challenge. Only through collective efforts can peace and stability be ensured in these areas.