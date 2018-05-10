GSHSEB, BSEB, KSEB results to be announced May 10

CGBSE results were announced May 9

KSEB students can also get results via SMS

Gujarat 12th Class Science and GUJCET results have been declared by the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSHSEB) Thursday, May 10. The Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (Kerala) and the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) will also be declaring the Kerala DHSE Class 12 results 2018 and Bihar Board Class 10 Result 2018, Bihar Class 10 Matric result, respectively.

On May 9, the Chhattisgarh Board Secondary Education (CGBSE) results for Class 10 and 12 were announced.

Gujarat–GSHSEB results

According to reports, around 1.35 lakh students appeared for the GUJCET exam and 1.5 lakh students for the HSC exam this year. The results are available at indiaresults.com and www.gseb.org.

The Times of India reported that this year the exams have been conducted very strictly to curb the number of incidents of cheating and malpractice.

Kerala – DHSE results

Kerala DHSE Class 12 examination was conducted from March 7 to 27 and the results will be available on the official website keralaresults.nic.in, examresults.net and kerala.indiaresults.com.

Students should keep their registration number handy and insert it into the required box while checking results. They can also procure their result via SMS by sending the message 'KERALA12REGISTRATION NUMBER' to 56263.

Bihar – BSEB results

The Bihar results will be available on its official website biharboard.ac.in.

DNA reports that this year Bihar Board had made significant changes to the exam pattern. Around 50 percent of the examination paper included objective questions for which students were provided with a separate OMR sheet.

Moreover, the board had introduced coded answer sheets to avoid any malpractice during the evaluation process.

Chhattisgarh – CGBSE results

Yagesh Singh Chauhan from Jashpur topped Class 10 with 98.33 percent, while Shivkumar Pandey topped class 12 with 98.4 percent.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Raman Singh spoke to few meritorious students of Class 10 and 12 and congratulated them.

The result is available on www.cgbse.nic.in.