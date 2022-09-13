There is no stopping Mia Khalifa. The former adult star knows how to keep her social media fans and followers entertained and engaged with her posts. Khalifa has now shared a series of racy pictures and called them her options for passport photos.

Mia has shared several pictures, posing seductively in a green bikini. From flaunting her assets to showing off her derriere, the diva has left very little to the imagination. "My new passport photo options came back," she captioned the racy pictures. One user commented, "this color green... where has it been my whole life."

Another social media user wrote, "the last one wow." One more user wrote, "can these pictures get any hotter". Mia Khalifa might have left the adult film world a while ago but her fans from back then continue to root for her even now.

Mia's journey after the porn industry

Talking about how she entered the porn film world, Mia had blamed it upon her then boyfriend. She also said that despite quitting the industry, she felt violated as she was just a click away for millions to see her. Khalifa also added that she was left alone by her family too.

"I felt completely alienated by not just the world, but my family and the people around me. Especially after I quit, when I was still alone, even though I left. And I just realised some mistakes aren't forgivable. But time heals all wounds, and things are getting better now," she said in a BBC interview.

"The things that men see in videos, they expect from the women in their lives, and that's just not reality. No one is doing to be that perfect, no one is going to do those acts on a Wednesday night with the person they love," she further said.