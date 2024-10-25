Restore Darbar Move or declare Srinagar capital of J&K: Engineer Rashid

Lok Sabha Member Engineer Rashid said on Friday that the Jammu & Kashmir government should restore the tradition of Darbar Move or declare Srinagar as the permanent capital of J&K.

The six-monthly shuttling of all top offices of the government between Srinagar and Jammu was started by the Dogra Maharajas and for this administrative reason, Srinagar and Jammu cities were called the twin capitals of J&K.

The practice was discontinued by the Lt Governor administration to cut the huge cost of shifting all the offices twice in 12 months between Srinagar and Jammu.

Lok Sabha Member Engineer Rashid on Friday held a protest march outside the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar demanding the restoration of Darbar Move.

The protesters led by Engineer Rashid called for clarity on the capital status of Jammu and Kashmir.

Engineer Rashid told the media during the protest that there is confusion and hardship faced by the people, who remain uncertain about whether to approach the Srinagar or the Jammu Civil Secretariat.

"People are in chaos and suffering as Jammu and Kashmir stands without a capital," he alleged.

He said that either Darbar Move should be restored or the administration must officially declare Srinagar as the capital of J&K.

He also criticised Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, accusing him of hypocrisy. He said that meeting the Home Minister or the Prime Minister without voicing concerns over Article 370, 35A, and the release of political prisoners amounts to complete surrender on issues for which the NC had sought votes.

He said that he would support those efforts of the J&K government that genuinely benefit the people, but he expects the Omar Abdullah-led government to fulfil its promises to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He also voiced concern over recent killings in Shopian, Gagangir and Tral, adding that violence has brought only destruction to Jammu and Kashmir.

