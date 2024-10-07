On the eve of the counting of the votes of the 90 seats of the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly, the chairman of the Awami Ittehad Party (AIP) and Lok Sabha member from Baramulla, Sheikh Abdul Rashid, popularly known as "Engineer Rashid", on Monday asked the political parties not to form a government until the restoration of statehood.

"I urge all parties, including the INDIA bloc, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Apni Party, and others, to unite and refrain from forming a government until we achieve statehood for Jammu and Kashmir", Engineer Rashid said while interacting with media persons.

"The recently elected government will, after all, be the government of a Union territory, with limited authority. For five long years, the regional parties of J&K, specifically the Gupkar alliance, have accomplished nothing", he further added.

"Even if one party or alliance secures a majority, it would be beneficial for all parties to collaborate and pressure the Union government to reinstate our statehood. Awami Ittehad Party is prepared to collaborate with other parties to achieve this shared objective", the AIP chairman further assured.

"Let us prioritize the rights and interests of the people of Jammu and Kashmir. We must stand united in our pursuit of statehood and work together to ensure that our voices are heard", he urged all political parties.

Criticism of Lieutenant Governor's nomination powers

Rashid criticized the Centre's decision to grant the lieutenant governor the power to nominate five members to the Legislative Assembly. He deemed this move undemocratic and questioned its rationale.

"The Modi government removed Jammu and Kashmir's special status but continues to create special provisions. If integration is complete, why nominate members? This provision doesn't exist elsewhere in India," Rashid asked.

Rashid argued that nominations undermine the democratic spirit. He suggested reviving the Legislative Council to accommodate representatives from various communities instead.

"Why nominate Kashmiri Pandits or Refugees from Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir? What about Muslims in Gujarat and elsewhere? Why is there no Muslim representation in Parliament or the Union Cabinet?" Rashid questioned.

Election Commission criticism and party registration

Rashid expressed his anger over the attitude of the Election Commission of India (ECI) for denying registration to his party, Awami Ittehad Party (AIP). Despite AIP's five-year participation in polls and notable performances in 2019 and recent Lok Sabha elections.

"Other parties with no base in Jammu and Kashmir have been registered. Why not AIP?" Rashid asked, citing DPAP and Apni Party as examples.

Omar says engineer playing in BJP's hand

Reacting strongly to Engineer Rashid's suggestion, former Chief Minister and vice president of the National Conference Omar Abdullah said that the Baramulla Lok Sabha member was playing in the hands of the BJP to extend the central rule in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The man goes to Delhi for 24 hours and comes back to play straight into the hands of the BJP. The BJP would like nothing more than to extend central rule in J&K if they aren't in a position to form a government", Omar posted on his social media account.