National Conference vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah has made shocking allegations against the BJP, claiming they're attempting to undermine the incoming elected government in Jammu and Kashmir.

Abdullah asserts that the BJP has already conceded defeat in the state, even before the official results of the assembly elections are announced. "The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J&K," Abdullah stated.

"Why else would the Chief Secretary be assigned to change the transaction of business rules, curtail the powers of the Chief Minister and elected government, and assign those powers to the Lieutenant Governor?" he asked.

The BJP has clearly accepted defeat in J&K. Why else would the Chief secretary be assigned the duty to change transaction of business rules of the government to curtail the powers of the Chief minister / elected government and assign the same to the LG? This information has come… — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 4, 2024

Abdullah warned high-ranking officers to resist pressure from the Union Government, saying, "Officers would be well advised to resist any pressure to further disempower the incoming elected government." He emphasized that the BJP's actions demonstrate their acceptance of defeat in Jammu and Kashmir.

"It's alarming to see the BJP attempting to undermine the authority of the incoming elected government," Abdullah said, adding, "I urge officers to resist any pressure to further disempower the democratic institutions of Jammu and Kashmir. The people of J&K have spoken, and it's time for the BJP to respect their verdict."

This development comes amidst the ongoing assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. The results will be declared on October 8, and the formation of the new government will follow.

NC denies rumours of "back channel" discussions with Independents

Meanwhile, the National Conference has firmly denied rumours of "back channel" discussions with Independent candidates and other parties outside the INDIA Bloc.

In an official statement, party spokesman Imran Nabi Dar dismissed the claims of backdoor negotiations as baseless, urging the public not to be influenced by such misinformation. He emphasized that these rumours are being spread by those anticipating defeat and attempting to create confusion.

"We urge the public, who have placed their trust in us, to ignore these false claims and not be swayed by rumors," Dar stated, reaffirming the party's commitment to the INDIA alliance and calling for calm as the vote counting nears.

The statement from JKNC comes just days before the crucial vote count on October 8, which will decide the fate of 90 seats in the J&K Assembly.