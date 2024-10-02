Former minister and BJP candidate from Surankote, Assembly constituency of Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir Sayeed Mushtaq Ahmad Shah Bukhari, died on Wednesday after collapsing at his residence early in the morning. Bukhari was 75 and is survived by his wife, two daughters, and a son.

The BJP leader was unwell for some time and suffered a heart attack at 7 am. He was taken to Surankote Hospital where doctors declared him "brought dead".

Bukhari, a two-time former MLA from Surankote, joined the BJP in February this year after the Centre granted Scheduled Tribe status to his Pahari community. He was fielded from Surankote, which went to polls along with 26 other segments in the second phase on September 25.

A prominent Pahari leader of the Pir-Panchal range, Mushtaq Bukhari had BJP on February 15 this year after the Central government granted Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to the Pahari-ethnic community.

Bukhari, a spiritual leader locally referred to as "Peer Sahab" by the Muslim community, has significant clout in the Pahari community in Rajouri, Poonch, Baramulla, and Kupwara districts.

Once a confidant of National Conference president Farooq Abdullah, Bukhari fell out with him over the delay in granting ST status to the Pahari community. After a four-decade association with the National Conference, he quit the party in 2022 and joined the BJP in February 2024.

"I had promised that I'd join any party that grants ST status to the Pahari community. Today, I have kept my word and express gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina for fulfilling the promise," Bukhari had said while joining the BJP at the party's headquarters in Jammu on February 15.

Besides Bukhari, hundreds of his supporters, including former bureaucrat GM Khwaja and retired senior superintendent of police Shabir Geelani, had joined the BJP that day.

Keeping in view the respect Sayeed Mushtaq Bukhari had commanded among his ethnic Pahari tribe, Union Home Minister Amit Shah especially went to the address to mobilize support for the spiritual leader who was the party candidate for the Surankote seat.

On September 21, ahead of the second phase J&K elections on September 25, Amit Shah had addressed a rally in Surankote in support of Bukhari. Shah recalled his meeting with Bukhari in Delhi, where he had promised ST reservation to the Pahari community during his lifetime.

BJP, PDP, NC, Cong, Apni Party leaders mourn death

Former J&K deputy chief minister Kavinder Gupta and UT BJP chief Ravinder Raina expressed condolences on Bukhari's death. "Shocked and deeply pained to hear about the demise of a political stalwart and the BJP candidate from Surankote. This is an irreparable loss. I express my heartfelt condolences," Raina posted on X.

People's Democratic Party (PDP) and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti wrote, "Saddened to know about the death of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari sahab. May Allah Ta'aala grant him jannat and give his family the strength to bear this loss."

In his condolence message, former CM Omar Abdullah said, "Very sorry to hear about the death of senior BJP leader Mushtaq Bukhari earlier today. His death is a loss to his party and the Pahari people whose cause he pleaded. May Allah grant him place in jannat. My condolences to his family."

Apni Party President Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari on Wednesday expressed grief and sorrow over the death of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari.

In his condolence message, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari said, "The passing of Syed Mushtaq Bukhari Sahib has created a void in the political landscape of J&K, especially in the Pir Panchal region".

"His immense contributions to society, particularly for the upliftment and welfare of the Pahari community, will always be remembered. Throughout his long political career, he served twice as a legislator from Surankote, tirelessly working for the betterment of the people he represented", he stated.

Senior Congress leaders expressed shock and grief over the sad demise of Bukhari and prayed for peace to the departed soul.

In a condolence message, JKPCC senior vice president and chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma, former Minister Shabir Ahmed Khan, general secretary PCC Iftikhar Ahmed, and others have expressed grief and shock over the untimely demise of Peer Mushtaq Bukhari who has served the people for a long time and was a selfless leader.