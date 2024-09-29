As the high-voltage campaign for the third and the last phase of the Assembly elections was concluded on Sunday, the stage is set for polling in 40 constituencies in seven districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

More than 39.18 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their electoral franchise during the third and last phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

In Kashmir division, 16 assembly constituencies of North Kashmir including Karnah, Tregham, Kupwara, Lolab, Handwara, Langate, Sopore, Rafiabad, Uri, Baramulla, Gulmarg, Wagoora-Kreeri, Pattan, Sonawari, Bandipora and Gurez (ST) will go for the poll.

In Jammu division 24 assembly constituencies comprising Udhampur west, Udhampur east, Chenni, Ramnagar (SC), Bani, Billawar, Basohli, Jasrota, Kathua( SC), Hiranagar, Ramgarh(SC), Samba, Vijaypur, Bishnah(SC), Suchetgarh(SC), R.S Pura, Jammu South, Bahu, Jammu East, Nagrota, Jammu West, Jammu North, Akhnoor(SC), Chhamb will also go to the polls in this phase.

5060 polling stations set up in seven districts

For the last phase, there are 5060 polling stations across seven districts of Kupwara, Baramulla, Bandipora, Udhampur, Samba, Kathua, and Jammu have been established. Four election staff, including the Presiding Officer, will be stationed in every polling station. In total, more than 20,000 Polling staff will be deployed on duty for the third phase of the election.

A total of 39,18,220 lakh voters are eligible to exercise their franchise. Out of them, there are 20,09,033 male voters; 19,09,130 female voters, and 57 third gender voters.

As many as 1.94 lakh youth between the age 18-19 years, along with 35,860 Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) and 32,953 elderly voters above the age of 85 are also eligible to exercise their franchise in this phase.

Mock Poll and actual poll time

The voting will take place from 7.00 am to 6.00 pm and before that, there will be a mock poll in the polling stations in the presence of the polling agents. Also, the voting will continue even after 6.00 pm, if the voter's queue is still there in the Polling Station premises to exercise their right to vote.

Every polling station will be provided with Assured Minimum Facilities (AMFs) like drinking water, electricity, toilet, ramp, furniture, and veranda/shed wheelchairs will also be provided to the needy. The ballot unit will also have a list of contesting candidates in Brail script. Wherever required, there will be separate queues for senior citizens and specially-abled persons facilitating them with early polling. Additionally, there will be a voter help desk, manned by the concerned Booth Level Officer (BLO), to extend necessary help whenever required.

Special Polling Stations

There will be 50 polling booths managed by women, known as Pink Polling Stations, 43 polling stations manned by specially-abled persons, and 40 polling stations manned by youths. Also, there will be 45 green polling stations in order to spread messages about environmental concerns and 33 Unique Polling stations. 29 polling stations are established near the LOC/ IB for residents residing there. The purpose behind these special polling stations is to spread awareness among sections of society like women, specially-abled, first-time young voters to come forward and exercise their right to vote. Till date more than 1.07 Lacs plants have been planted in the premises of all polling stations.

Distribution of voter information slip

In order to facilitate voter in identification and also to increase voter turnout ratios, all voters have been provided with voter information slips.

It is a simple black and white printed piece of paper with information like Polling Station name, date and time of poll, and serial number of voter in the list.

Webcasting of polling station

All 5060 polling stations in 40 assembly constituencies will have CCTV-type cameras for live webcasting to control rooms established at the District and CEO office. Cameras will be positioned in such a way so that they don't violate the secrecy of the vote.

There are few polling stations that falls in communication shadow areas. Suitable alternate arrangements in the communication shadow areas by providing Satellite Phones, Wireless sets, Special Runners, etc have been put in place. All vehicles being used in election, have been enabled with a vehicle tracking system (GPS).