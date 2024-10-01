The successful completion of all three phases of the Jammu & Kashmir Assembly elections marks a new beginning for the Union Territory, with the final phase recording an impressive voter turnout of 73.11 percentage. According to official reports, this percentage was the overall turnout across polling stations, reflecting strong public participation.

Among the 40 assembly constituencies where voting took place in this phase, the Chhamb constituency in Jammu district recorded the highest turnout at 77.35%, while Sopore in Baramulla district saw the lowest, with 41.44%. Comparatively, in the 2014 Assembly elections, Sopore had a turnout of just 30.80%, while Chhamb had a similarly high turnout at 65.58%.

As per the initial data shared by the Chief Electoral Officer of Jammu & Kashmir, other constituencies also saw significant participation: Karnah registered 66.3%, Tregham 62.27%, Kupwara 59.58%, Lolab 61.22%, Handwara 69.06%, Langate 59.81%, Uri 64.81%, Baramulla 47.95%, and many others showing robust voter engagement. In Jammu district, constituencies like Udhampur West, Udhampur East, Nagrota, and Marh all recorded above 70% turnout, with Chhamb leading at 80 %.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) released a statement celebrating the peaceful and vibrant atmosphere during the polls. "The sight of voters standing in long queues against the scenic backdrop of Jammu & Kashmir symbolizes the people's unwavering commitment to democracy," said the ECI. The festive mood and enthusiastic voter participation across all districts underscored a renewed spirit of civic involvement, with hopes for a brighter future as the people took charge of shaping their destiny.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, along with Election Commissioners Gyanesh Kumar and Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu, were credited for delivering on their commitment to restoring democratic processes in the region. Voting, which began at 7 AM across the 40 constituencies, proceeded without any incidents of violence, further demonstrating the effectiveness of the election arrangements. The overall voter turnout stood at 73.11 percent

The 2024 Assembly elections also saw a 7% increase in the number of candidates compared to 2014. Women candidates made significant strides, increasing from 28 in the previous election to 43 this year. Independent candidates saw a 26% rise, reflecting a growing political landscape that encourages grassroots participation. Additionally, for the first time in the history of J&K, 9 seats were reserved for Scheduled Tribes (ST), making the election more inclusive.

Polling concludes for J&K assembly, heralding a new dawn for the region

No Repolls so far; overall voting beats Lok Sabha 2024 record

Enthusiastic turnout, peaceful polling, and vibrant campaigning mark a new chapter

EC delivers on its promise; dedicates historic elections to the people of J&K

Erstwhile militancy-infested regions celebrate democracy; rebuff boycotts & violence Phase-three voter turnout 65.58 percent

Another notable development was the rise in Registered Unrecognized Political Parties (RUPPs), which saw a 71% increase in participation, growing from 138 in 2014 to 236 in 2024. Campaign activities also intensified, with 330 requests submitted for pre-certification of campaign content, a significant rise from the 27 requests filed during the 2014 elections.

Significant Drug Seizures During Election Campaign

During the 45-day election campaign, enforcement agencies worked diligently to curb the influence of money and muscle power. Their vigilance led to record-breaking seizures worth Rs 130 crore, surpassing the Rs 100.94 crore seized during the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. A majority of the seizures consisted of drugs, valued at Rs 110.45 crore, marking the highest-ever enforcement action in the history of J&K elections.

Embracing democracy over boycott

These elections have witnessed a significant increase in voter turnout in areas which have been infamous for militancy and boycotting democratic processes. Polling percentage has increased by 12.97 percent in the Pulwama assembly constituency in 2024 compared to the corresponding elections held in 2014.

Zainapora's seat in Shopian saw a 9.52% increase while the Eidgah assembly constituency in Srinagar registered a 9.16% increase, reflecting growing confidence in the electoral process.

Democracy flourishes in border areas

Democracy in remote corners and at the frontiers

In the mountainous landscape of J&K, the Commission in its resolve to leave no voter behind set up polling stations at even the most remote locations.

469 unique polling stations were set up near the Line of Control (LOC) and International Border with 106 polling stations in phase two and 363 polling stations in phase three, ensuring voters in remote and sensitive areas could exercise their democratic right.