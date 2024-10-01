Fear of unproved shelling from across the border failed to dampen the spirit of the inhabitants of Bainglarh village in Samba district, where brisk polling was held on Tuesday, during the last and final phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir. Situated on the International Border (IB) this village celebrated the "festival of democracy" with enthusiasm and joy.

This small border hamlet of the Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, situated merely 500 meters from Pakistan, has always lived under the shadow of uncertainty. The constant threat of cross-border shelling and gunfire was an unfortunate reality for its residents some years ago. However, on polling day, this village transformed into a vibrant celebration of democracy.

For decades, the villagers have braved the dangers of living on the border, but on this day, they came together to exercise their most fundamental right – the right to vote. The air was electric with excitement as residents, dressed in their finest attire, eagerly participated in the democratic process.

The same is the story in the border village of Dagh in this district, where long queues of voters were seen since morning.

As the sun rose over the village, long queues of voters began to form outside the polling station. Men and women of all ages, dressed in new clothes, waited patiently to cast their ballots. The atmosphere was relaxed, with voters savouring the moment and engaging in lively conversations.

After casting their votes, villagers headed to Ashok's makeshift eatery, where the aroma of crispy pakoras and jalabies filled the air. Ashok, a local entrepreneur, had set up his open-air food stall just a few meters away from the polling station, capitalizing on the festive mood.

Ravinder Sharma, a local of Samba district, attributed the high voter turnout to accurate electoral rolls and effective awareness campaigns.

"Earlier, discrepancies marred the voting lists, but this time 80% are accurate," he noted. The community praised the election authorities for streamlining the voting system, ensuring a seamless experience for voters.

As the day progressed, the polling station witnessed a record turnout. By 3 pm, an impressive 62 percent of voters had already exercised their franchise. The enthusiasm was palpable, with voters expressing their gratitude to the election authorities for conducting a smooth and efficient process.

Dagh village's celebration of democracy serves as a powerful testament to the resilience of the human spirit. Amidst uncertainty and danger, the villagers demonstrated their unwavering commitment to the democratic process. This border village's festive celebration of polling day will be etched in the memories of its residents for years to come.

The village's polling station became a symbol of hope and unity, transcending the challenges posed by its precarious location. As voters returned to their daily lives, they carried with them a sense of pride and accomplishment, knowing they had exercised their right to shape the future of their nation.

In this small border village, democracy emerged victorious, and its residents proved that even in the face of adversity, the power of the people remains unwavering.

Border residents are the deciding factor in Kathua, Hiranagar, Vijaypur, Ramgarh, Bishnah, Suchetgarh, Marh, Akhnoor, and Chhamb assembly segments of Jammu district where polling was held today.