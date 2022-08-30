Notwithstanding claims of the leaders of Peoples' Alliance for Gupkar Declaration (PAGD), former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister and National Conference chief Dr Farooq Abdullah admitted that restoration of Article 370 and 35A to the erstwhile state is not easy. He is of the view that all political parties of Jammu and Kashmir and the people should unitedly fight to get their "special status" back.

Convenor of the PAGD observed every section of the society has to struggle for the restoration of both the articles which, according to him, were unconstitutionally removed by the BJP-led NDA government.

"It is not easy to get both the articles restored to the erstwhile state of Jammu and Kashmir. We all have to struggle for that together. I hope the day will come and Article 370 will be restored with dignity and honour", he said.

NC leadership waiting for constitution of bench to hear petitions on Art 370

Dr. Farooq Abdullah said that they have already approached the Supreme Court and are waiting for the day when they will constitute a bench and hear the petition. The NC president wished the Apex Court would soon constitute the bench as early as possible and start hearing on Article 370.

He alleged that the central government has unconstitutionally turned a state into a union territory without approaching the people here.

And then he retired without ever constituting the bench. He very conveniently kicked it in to the long grass. Some people wonder why faith in these institutions gets eroded. Perhaps it has something to do with the way serious issues are handled. https://t.co/9ZgQz3t6Md — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) August 28, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, NC vice-president and former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah said that Chief Justice N.V. Ramana retired without constituting a special bench to hear petitions on Article 370.

"And then he retired without ever constituting the bench. He very conveniently kicked it into the long grass. Some people wonder why faith in these institutions gets eroded. Perhaps it has something to do with the way serious issues are handled", Omar Abdullah tweeted on the day Chief Justice of India retired.

Earlier Dr. Farooq warned of a massive movement to restore Article 370

Earlier in December 2021, Dr. Farooq Abdullah had warned to launch a massive agitation to get back Article 370 and 35-A to restore the pre-August 5, 2019 position in Jammu and Kashmir.

Dr. Abdullah had exhorted his party men to be ready for a stage where they may have to offer similar sacrifices like that of Indian farmers, for getting back the rights "snatched" by the Centre.

He asserted that his party would intensify the struggle to get back pre-August 5, 2019 position in Jammu and Kashmir.

Pointing towards the decision of the Union Government to repeal three farm laws after nearly a year-long agitation of farmers from different parts of the country, Dr. Farooq had asked his party workers to take inspiration from the farmers' stir.