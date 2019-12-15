A resolution seeking implementation of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Meghalaya will be passed by the state government during a special session of the Legislative Assembly on December 19, according to reports.

"The Business Advisory Committee of the state Assembly has approved to hold a special session on December 19 to allow the state government pass an official resolution to seek implementation of the ILP," an official was quoted as saying by PTI. The notification in the regard will be issued on December 16.

What does the act say? The bill that seeks to provide Indian nationality to Hindus, Christians, Sikhs, Parsis, Jains and Buddhists fleeing persecution from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh. The Citizenship (Amendment) Act seeks to amend the Citizenship Act, 1955 to make Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi, and Christian illegal migrants from Afghanistan, Bangladesh, and Pakistan, eligible for citizenship of India.

Highlights of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act

Granting nationality to non-Muslim immigrants from neighbouring countries.

The Citizenship Act, 1955, one of the requirements for citizenship was that the applicant must have resided in India in the last 12 months, as well as for 11 of the previous 14 years.

Now the amendment relaxes the second requirement — from 11 years to six years.

Provides that the registration of Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cardholders may be cancelled if they violate any law.

Why was the resolution sought?

The move comes after the state witnessed protests against the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), which seeks to grant Indian citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan till December 31, 2014.

The curfew that was earlier relaxed from 10 am till 7 pm on Saturday, again came into force in Sadar and Lumdiengjri police station limits in the state capital, a police officer said.

The town wore a deserted look with heavy deployment of security personnel.

"Our forces have been adequately deployed for keeping vigil in areas, that were identified as vulnerable, to prevent any untoward incident during curfew," the officer said.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, his cabinet colleagues and Assembly Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh on Friday met Union Home Minister Amit Shah to air the demand for extending the ILP in Meghalaya, an official said.

"Thank you Hon'ble Home Minister @Amitshah ji for hearing us and assuring to resolve our concerns," Mr Sangma tweeted.

An official of the Chief Minister's Office said Amit Shah was "very receptive" to all the issued raised by Sangma and his colleagues and assured to examine the matter at the earliest.

The meeting took place as thousands of agitators attempted to enter the Raj Bhavan, prompting police to repel them with lathi-charge and tear gas causing injuries to at least 25 people.

The protesters demanded that the ILP be implemented in Meghalaya after the Union home minister promised to extend the law to Manipur.

ILP is in place in Nagaland, Arunachal Pradesh and Mizoram.

The Nagaland government recently extended ILP to Dimapur district, bringing the entire state under its purview.

(With agency inputs.)