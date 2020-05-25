Delhi University has removed the officiating principals of Delhi College of Arts and Commerce (DCAC) and Sri Aurobindo College (evening). The senior-most teachers of the colleges have been appointed as temporary replacements.

Dr Anuradha Gupta has taken over charge as Principal Delhi College of Arts and Commerce, University of Delhi.

As per an order issued by the university, Rajiv Chopra who was appointed as the OSD (Officer on Special Duty) for Delhi College of Arts and Commerce had completed his term long back and, therefore, has been sent back to his parent college. Chopra was appointed as OSD for DCAC for six months in October 2013 and he has completed more than six years as OSD.

The order reads, "The chairperson/university representatives of the governing body of the college is requested to temporarily hand over the charge of Principal to the senior-most teacher of the college, who fulfils the minimum eligibility requirements for appointment as the principal of the college."

In another similar development, the university administration has also removed the officiating Principal of Sri Aurobindo College, Vipin Aggarwal. Reportedly, a senior official of DU, Pramod Mishra, who was elected to act as the treasurer of the University has tendered his resignation from the post thus creating a void in the functioning of the University.

Dr Anuradha was an associate professor at DCAC and has a doctorate's degree in pure mathematics.

The removal of officiating principals created a furor among Twitter users when someone Tweeted about the development. Many posed a simple 'why?' and others stated that why are all important developments carried out on Sunday evenings when no one knows the reason why.