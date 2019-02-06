Scott C Waring, a popular extraterrestrial researcher has spotted a bizarre structure on the moon that has striking similarities to the alien spaceships we have seen in Hollywood movies. The UFO researcher revealed that he spotted this flying ship between Von Karman and Davison Crater. In a recent post on his website 'UFO Sightings Daily', Waring argued that the space ship he spotted on the moon is in perfect flying condition.

"I found this structure in the center of a crater on Earths moon. The structure closely resembles a ship from the Transformers movie. The craft is triangle in shape, but with a lot of odd bulges. The object is very shiny, more so than anything in its surrounding area, which tells me its metallic. Also, there is a shadow going across its front... it is not broken, its front is lower so there is a shadow making that part of the alien ship darker," wrote Waring on his website.

Waring also added that the craft is still salvageable, and this flying machine can be used by humans to travel between planets with ease. "I feel this craft may still be salvageable and possible could be used to transport humans to other planets in the Milky Way. This way if we spread our selves around...more of a chance our species will survive longer," said Waring.

However, skeptics were quick to dismiss the claims made by Waring, and they made it clear that it is pareidolia, peculiar nature of the human brain to form known structures on unknown figures which is resulting in this illusion.

A few weeks back, Scott C Waring had sensationally claimed that China has faked the moon landing. To substantiate his views, Waring also released some images sent by the Chang'e-4 probe, and he showed a strange line drawn in front of the rover in one of the photos.

" I instantly noticed a stage prop line for placement of the rover in the photo! That's right, someone mistakenly placed a line in front of the rover and forgot to erase it. Or they should have made the line much smaller. This screams staged event altogether," argued Waring.