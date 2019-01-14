Popular alien researcher Scott C Waring has many times spotted strange anomalies on Martian images released by NASA, and now, he is claiming that China has actually faked the moon landing. After analyzing the images sent by the Chang'e-4 probe which landed on the dark side of the moon, Scott Waring argued that the entire lunar mission is faked by the Chinese space agency.

In one of the images shared by Waring, a strange line can be seen drawn in front of the moon rover, and he asks his readers about the creator of this line.

"I just took a look at this amazing panoramic photo of China's after they landed the rover on the dark side of the moon...and what did I find? I instantly noticed a stage prop line for placement of the rover in the photo! That's right, someone mistakenly placed a line in front of the rover and forgot to erase it. Or they should have made the line much smaller. This screams staged event altogether," wrote Waring on his website UFO Sightings Daily.

Waring also added that China is following the footsteps of the United States, as NASA had already faked moon landing.

"This is very disappointing, but I guess China may have decided since NASA faked the first Apollo moon landing and got away with it, then China wanted in on it too. Sure I could be wrong, but if you look at the original photo you will see that there are no other lines in the entire giant panoramic photo," Waring continued.

In his website post, Waring also shared a direct link to the image uploaded by the Chinese space agency that shows a thick line drawn in front of the rover. International Business Times, India also checked the image, and pending expert opinion, we reveal that a white clear line can be seen drawn on the lunar surface.

A few days back, Scott C Waring had spotted an alleged alien base using Google sky. Writing on his website, Scott argued that the gigantic alien base which lies at the 03 57 08.63,-07 11 26.2 coordinates is much bigger than the earth.