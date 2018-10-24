Conspiracy theorists all around the world have long been accusing NASA, the United States space agency by alleging that they have faked the moon landing. Even though these theorists have continuously failed to substantiate their claims, the internet is still loaded with thousands of articles and video stating that the giant leap of mankind was actually shot from a secret Hollywood studio.

Now, a conspiracy theorist named Turbonium has written on Unexplained-Mysteries.com that Nostradamus, the legendary French physician who is best known for his book 'Les Propheties', a collection of 942 poetic quatrains allegedly predicting future events had foreseen the Apollo 11 coverup hundreds of years ago.

After analyzing the quatrains of Nostradamus, the conspiracy theorists found that he had successfully predicted the manipulated moon landing by NASA.

"He will come to go into the patch of moonlight. Where he will be captured and put in a strange land. The unripe fruits will be the subject of great scandal. Great blame, to one great praise," wrote Nostradamus in the Century 9 Quatrain 65 passage.

Turbonium reveals that the first two lines of the quatrains describe an astronaut who intends to go to the Moon.

"The first two lines describe an astronaut who intends to go to the Moon or is under that assumption. Instead, he is taken (captured) and put onto a fake Moon stage set at a strange land. The third line - the "unripe fruit" refers to the Apollo rockets, which are not advanced enough to fly astronauts to the Moon," wrote Turbonium.

Even though Turbonium wrote about Nostradamus' predictions on the fake moon landing a few years ago, it was an article published in Express.co.uk a few days back that made this theory once again popular among conspiracy theorists.

It should be noted that Nostradamus supporters have many times retrospectively tried to prove that the French seer had predicted several major world events like the Great Fire of London, the rise of Adolf Hitler, the atomic bombings in Hiroshima and Nagasaki, and the September 11 Wolrd Trade Centre attacks.