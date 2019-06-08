It was on July 20, 1969, that NASA's manned mission Apollo 11 landed on the moon. After stepping into the lunar surface, US astronaut Neil Armstrong said that achievement is a giant leap for mankind. However, several conspiracy theorists believe that NASA has covered up many things regarding the lunar mission, and it involves the alleged alien connection.

After sharing a photo taken during the Apollo 10 mission, prominent UFO researcher Scott C Waring has now claimed that aliens have helped NASA to conduct space missions. In the photo, a black object can be seen hovering in the sky, and Waring claimed that it is nothing but the dark knight satellite.

"This dark black object is in an Apollo 10 mission photo. This object looks like it may be a dark knight satellite. Those were alien built satellites being hundreds of thousands of years old but left in earth's orbit for unknown reasons. This raises the next question if it is not a dark knight satellite, why was it there? Perhaps it was alien trying to assist and watch out for the Apollo 10 mission. Its 100% certain that the US government has connections with aliens, so the possibility of this being aliens watching over the mission seems great," wrote Waring on his website ET Data Base.

Scott C Waring is not the first conspiracy theorist to put forward rumours regarding the alleged black knight satellite. Conspiracy theories surrounding this alleged space entity has been popular since the 1990s. Alien enthusiasts believe that there is a spacecraft in near-polar orbit of the Earth which is of extraterrestrial origin.

As per these alien enthusiasts, extraterrestrials from deep space are using this dark knight satellite to monitor human activities, and they are also working hand-in-glove with NASA while conducting deep space missions.

Even though conspiracy theorists have shared several photos featuring this mysterious body, NASA has continuously dismissed these claims stating that these objects are nothing other than floating space debris.