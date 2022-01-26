India, the biggest democracy in the world is celebrating its 73rd Republic Day on January 26, 2022. Even though India is celebrating Republic Day at a time when the third wave of Covid is wreaking havoc in the nation, patriotic spirits are still high in the minds of nationalistic Indians.

After the British Empire's rule, India gained Independence on August 15, 1947. The Constitution was adopted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on 26 November 1949, and it came into effect on January 26, 1950.

India's Republic Day parade is being carried out with high security which will be live-streamed on television channels and mobile phones. However, Republic Day celebrations will be incomplete without wishing your dear ones.

Republic Day Images to share

Inspirational quotes from legendary personalities

Even if I died in the service of the nation, I would be proud of it. Every drop of my blood... will contribute to the growth of this nation and make it strong and dynamic. – Indira Gandhi

At the dawn of history, India started on her unending quest, and trackless centuries are filled with her striving and the grandeur of her success and her failures. Through good and ill fortune alike she [India] has never lost sight of that quest or forgotten the ideals which gave her strength. – Jawaharlal Nehru

Every Indian should now forget that he is a Rajput, a Sikh or a Jat. He must remember that he is an Indian." -- Sardar Patel

One individual may die for an idea, but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives" - Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

We are Indians, firstly and lastly. – BR Ambedkar

Republic Day wishes

Let every teacher teach the student how to love this nation, let every parent instill in his or her sons and daughters the beauty of our nation. Happy Republic Day!

The difference between what we do and what we are capable of doing would suffice to solve most of the world's problems! Happy Republic Day.

Justice, liberty, equality, fraternity. May our dream of a new tomorrow come true for us.

When they resisted the booming and shelling of the colonial guns, our founding fathers wanted nothing but sovereignty for this nation. Let us always defend this gift from our predecessors. Happy Republic Day!

Republic Day is the time to recall the Vande Mataram, the chant that gave us freedom. May the Indian spirit prosper forever. To remember is to cherish.