Authorities have decided not to impose any restriction on the movement of people during Republic Day functions across Jammu and Kashmir. Furthermore, internet and mobile services remained unaffected during Republic Day celebrations across the Union Territory.

Earlier authorities used to snap internet services during celebrations of Independence Day and Republic Day as part of security drill but this time services remained unaffected on January 26.

Although authorities have decided not to impose any restriction on movement, however people are requested to follow COVID SoP due to the increasing number of positive cases.

During Independence Day celebrations in the year 2021, internet and mobile services had remained unaffected for the first in three years. As no untoward incident was reported during Independence Day functions, authorities have decided not to impose any curb during this year's Republic Day functions.

"There will be no restriction on movements tomorrow. The general public is requested to follow "Covid Appropriate Behaviour", Inspector General of Police (IGP) Kashmir, Vijay Kumar tweeted.

There were no restrictions on the movement of people across Srinagar and other parts of the Valley on Wednesday, although security forces have been deployed in strength at sensitive places in Kashmir.

Security forces on high alert ahead of Republic Day

On eve of Republic Day, security has been intensified across J&K to avoid any untoward incident. A multi-layered security blanket has been put in place to ensure incident-free Republic Day celebrations in Jammu and Kashmir.

Lieutenant Governor of Jammu and Kashmir Manoj Sinha will take the salute at Maulana Azad Stadium in Jammu, which has been put under multi-tier security and made out of bound for any civilian movement after being sanitized by sniffer dogs.

The night domination patrols have been increased and every possible step has already been taken to maintain high alert.

There will be no restriction on movements tomorrow. General public are requested to follow “Covid Appropriate Behaviour": IGP Kashmir@JmuKmrPolice — Kashmir Zone Police (@KashmirPolice) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, in Kashmir Valley, special security checkpoints have been set up at all entry and exit points into the city and major towns.

In addition, sharpshooters have been deployed in the close vicinity of the main Republic Day function in Srinagar, which will be presided over by Advisor to the Lt Governor, R R Bhatnagar.

According to a communique issued by General Administration Department, the District Development Council (DDC) chairpersons will preside over the Republic Day functions at their respective district headquarters.