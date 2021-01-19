You win some, you lose some. But, the Indian cricket team was not ready to let this adrenaline pumping match slip away from their grip this easily. They were bruised, sledged, ridiculed, racially abused, outnumbered; but nothing could shake the spirit India had today. Hailed as the 'greatest win' the country truly deserved, India has received tremendous love and support from the entire world. The fact that this was Australian team's first loss at Brisbane's Gabba ground after 1988 made this win truly historic.

Social media went into a state of euphoria after India's thrilling win. Not just the people of our own country, even Aussie fans seemed in awe of the grit and spirit the team has shown during the test series. Amid all this, a video of an Australian spectator chanting 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram' has left everyone teary eyed. The video that is said to be from the fourth test day has given people goosebumps.

While it's raining at the Gabba, you don't want to miss this Australian Fan chanting Bharat mata ki jai ????#AUSvIND #Rain pic.twitter.com/Z0NC6LajJX — World Cricket Fans (@CricFansWorld) January 18, 2021

Virat Kohli tweeted, "WHAT A WIN!!! Yessssss. To everyone who doubted us after Adelaide, stand up and take notice. Exemplary performance but the grit and determination was the standout for us the whole way. Well done to all the boys and the management. Enjoy this historic feat lads. Cheers (sic)" Sachin Tendulkar also took to Twitter and said, "For all of us in India (Indian Flag emoticon) & across the world, if you ever score 36 or lesser in life, remember: it isn't end of the world. The spring stretches backwards only to propel you forward. And once you succeed, don't forget to celebrate with those who stood by you when the world wrote you off (sic)"

The massive win also gave rise to several hilarious wins. Take a look.

- Lovable characters

- Plot twists

- Thrills

- Spiderman



This series had everything! ?#AUSvIND — Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) January 19, 2021

Aus never loss test in gabba

Pant - Be like #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/gSlnvQVSzZ — Umesh (@Umesh_Dhfm) January 19, 2021

This one was the best from @ICC

Last time #Australia lost a #GabbaTest..

Baby #ViratKohli was 16 days old ??

This win by #TeamIndia is indeed EPIC pic.twitter.com/4jSbuNkFRQ — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) January 19, 2021

Proud of you, Team India!