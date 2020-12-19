The first test match between India and Australia in Adelaide has turned into a nightmare for the touring team. The match has set a humiliating record for India with the team scoring its lowest ever test match score. In the second innings, India was bundled out at a score of 36 for 9.

Adding salt to the wounds, Mohd Shami got hit of a bouncer and could not continue to bat. Mohd Shami's injury has further dampened India's chances of a comeback in the fourth innings.

After starting the day with an overnight score of 9/1, Indian batsmen failed to stitch any significant partnership. The Indian top-order, especially Prithvi Shaw, fell flat on a single digit score again in this match.

The Australian bowlers, especially, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazelwood, were spitting venom in an already difficult to bat playing conditions. With wickets falling at regular intervals and the Indian batsmen failing to hold their innings together, the match has now heavily tilted in favour of the Australian team. They made merry with the Indian batsmen failing to capitalise on a first innings lead advantage. This sets up a second innings target of 90 for Australia to win the test and go 1-0 up in the series.

Twitter obviously was in no mood to spare the Indian cricket team

Sambit Bal tweeted, "I was too young for 42. I can now say that I watched this one live #INDvsAUS" while Harsha Bhogle said, "Sadly, heard it on radio. The Summer of 42."

One user tweeted, "Even the most diehard Indian fan will find it difficult to watch the Aussie innings live now. The 42 at Lords effectively ended Wadekar's career. Only time will tell what scars this 36 is going to leave. Black Saturday for Indian cricket."

Another wrote, "I will never watch the highlights of this matc. #AUSvIND".

"Here's the winter of 36! I now know how Brazilians would've felt during 7-1. #NeverForget," another user reacted on Twitter.

"The most talked about 36 involving india before this took 60 overs to complete #AUSvsIND," a Twitter user wrote.