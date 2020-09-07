Vishal Gondal, the co-founder of an Indian game developing company, slammed the rumours that FAU: G was conceptualised by the late Sushant Singh Rajput. He said that the reports are completely false and baseless.

Akshay Kumar recently announced that he would launch a new action game - FAU-G moderated by him in October. Soon after his announcement, it was speculated that late actor Sushant Singh Rajput, who was planning to design a game with his business partner before his death, had conceptualised this game.

Vishal Gondal has shared a statement on the Twitter account of his company nCore Games to clear the air surrounding FAU-G. "This statement is being issued to address certain ongoing conversations / rumours on social media that FAU: G was conceptualized by late actor Shri Sushant Singh Rajput, which is completely false and baseless," says the co-founder of the company.

"nCore was founded in 2019 by an Indian entrepreneur Vishal Gondal and Mr Dayanadhi MG & others who have been in the gaming industry for over 20 years. It involves a team of over 25 programmers, artists, testers, designers who have worked on top gaming titles in the past and are currently developing the FAU: G game," reads the statement.

Vishal Gondal started his 1st gaming company Indiagames in 1998, which was sold 100 per cent to Walt Disney in 2012, and he is also called the father of the Indian gaming industry.

"nCore is a mobile games and interactive entertainment company, based out of Bangalore, India. We create and publish category-defining mobile games for the Indian market. Mr. Akshay Kumar has been a mentor to nCore. FAU:G is designed and developed by the team at nCore. All copyright & intellectual property related to FAU:G is owned by nCore," adds Vishal Gondal.

Talking about the plagiarism charges on its poster, Vishal says, "Further, there are stories doing the rounds that the poster of our action game, FAU-G, is plagiarised. We would like to further clarify that we have officially bought the license to use the image from Shutter Stock. Additionally, this is just a teaser poster and we would be releasing the official game Title Screen and in-game art soon.

Vishal Gondal concludes the note, "To protect our interests, nCore and our founders will be initiating all the necessary actions as may be legally advised against all such persons including any foreign nationals who may be percolating such baseless and fake news for the reasons best known to them. #JaiHind"