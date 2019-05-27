Amid reports of Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley's deteriorating health, government spokesperson Sitanshu Kar on Sunday said that these hypotheses are false and baseless rumours.

Principal Director General of Press Information Bureau (PIB) Sitanshu Kar tweeted saying, "Reports in a section of media regarding Union Minister Shri Arun Jaitley's health condition are false and baseless. Media is advised to stay clear of rumour mongering."

Earlier reports had suggested that the 66-year-old Arun Jaitley is in good shape and his health has been worsening. Due to his ill health, he may have to travel abroad for medical treatment.

India Today's editor-in-chief Rajat Sharma also took the issue on Jaitley's health to social media. "Everyone is discussing my friend Arun Jaitley's health, some out of the genuine concern and some for loose talk. Let me share with you that I met him last evening, he is recovering well and is working behind the scenes. Friends and family have convinced him to stay away from the public," read the tweet.

According to reports, Jaitley is unlikely to join the cabinet for the second term of Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government due to his health problems. Last week, he was admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) due to some health issues and was discharged on May 23, the Lok Sabha election results were announced.

However, he did not attend the grand celebrations at the BJP headquarters for the saffron party's triumphant victory in the Lok Sabha elections. He also did not attend the cabinet meeting on Friday. But he met all the five secretaries in his ministry at his residence on Friday in what was described as a routine meeting, reports PTI.