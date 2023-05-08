Three days after the cowardly terror attack in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir in which five soldiers of the Army lost their lives in the line of duty, security agencies have identified some local terrorists involved in recent terror acts along with some foreigners who have managed to sneak into this side of the Line of Control (LoC).

Two groups of terrorists-comprising locals and Pakistani are involved in recent terror incidents in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri in Jammu and Kashmir.

According to reports, at least four local terrorists have been identified for supporting two groups of foreign terrorists in identifying routes, targets, facilitating their movement, and assisting them with shelter and food.

Agencies devising a fresh strategy to identify sleeper cells.

Repeated terror attacks in the twin border districts of Poonch and Rajouri have forced the security agencies to revisit the policy to identify local contacts providing shelters to Pakistani intruders.

"Terrorism in revived in this mountainous region comprising two districts with the support of locals who are providing all logistics to Pakistani terrorists carry on attacks on security forces and members of the minority community after repeated intervals", sources said and added that Union Government has asked security agencies engaged in operations in Jammu region to strengthen its network and single out sleeper cells and over ground workers.

After the infamous Dangri terror attack on January 1, victim families alleged that locals were also involved in providing all information to the terrorists who selectively killed members of the minority community.

Two groups of terrorists operating in Poonch-Rajouri

Some reports quoting intelligence agencies suggested that two groups of three foreign terrorists each and supported by two local terrorists each active in the forest areas of Rajouri and Poonch districts, who are operating with "strong local support" including a group of six to eight hardcore Over Ground Workers (OGWs).

Reports quoting intelligence sources said that Reyaz Ahmad alias Qasim of Mahore tehsil in Reasi district, Mohammad Amin alias Khubaib alias Haroon of Thathri in Doda, and Rafiq Nai alias Sultan of Mendhar in Poonch district are actively coordinating with Pakistani commanders of LeT and JeM outfits for carrying out terror strikes in Rajouri and Poonch as all of them are well versed with the topography of the twin border districts and have strong contacts with local OGWs who might be getting funds through hawala channels from across.

These terrorists are presently operating from Pakistan and figured in the list of "most wanted terrorists" in Jammu and Kashmir as well as Central Government's Intelligence agencies. The trio could be instrumental in creating a "local support base" for the foreign terrorists in Rajouri and Poonch using their past connections in the two districts. While Qasim and Nai belonged to Rajouri and Poonch, Khubaib had operated in the region before fleeing to Pakistan.

26 soldiers lost lives in recent terror attacks in Poonch, Rajouri

Twenty-six soldiers of the Army have lost their lives in repeated terror attacks in the Poonch and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir. Nine civilians were also killed by terrorists in these attacks.

On May 5, five Army para commandos lost their lives and a Major of the Army was injured in an IED blast triggered by the militants at Kandi, Rajouri.

Five soldiers of the Army have sacrificed their lives and another was injured in an ambush laid by the terrorists at Bhatta Durrian in Mendhar tehsil of Poonch district.