In an ongoing anti-terrorism operation in the Kandi Forest area of Rajouri district, the Army Saturday neutralized one terrorist while another is likely to be said to be injured.

"In the ongoing joint operation with @JmuKmrPolice and CRPF, at approx 0700 hours the cordon while closing in spotted and pinned down the terrorists," the army said in a tweet, adding, "In the ensuing gunbattle one terrorist has been neutralized and one more is likely to be injured"

Army said that arms and ammunition including one AK 56, four Magazines, 56 rounds, a 1×9 mm pistol and 3 grenades, and one ammunition Pouch have been recovered so far.

"Identity and affiliation of terrorists are being ascertained. Operation underway," he said.

Northern army commander Lt Gen Upendra Dwivedi flew in this morning and reviewed the ongoing counter-terror operations 'Trinetra'.

In the ongoing operation in the Rajouri sector of Jammu and Kashmir, three soldiers who were critically injured on Friday morning, unfortunately, succumbed to their injuries on the same evening.

With this, a total of five jawans have lost their lives in the line of duty and one officer has sustained injury.

According to reports, the gunfight took place in the Kesari area of Kandi hamlet in Rajouri district on Friday morning.

The joint teams of forces approached the suspected spot, the hiding terrorists fired upon them which was retaliated, triggering an encounter.

As per the sources, two to three terrorists are believed to be trapped in the area.

Operation launched to hunt down terrorists involved in the Bhata Dhurina attack.

Udhampur-based defence spokesperson said that the Indian Army columns have been conducting relentless intelligence-based operations to flush out a group of terrorists involved in an ambush on an army truck in the Tota Gali area of Bhata Dhurian in the Jammu region.

"On specific information about the presence of terrorists in the Kandi Forest in Rajauri Sector, a joint operation was launched on 03 May 2023. At about 0730 hours on 05 May 2023, a search team established contact with a group of terrorists entrenched in a cave. The area is thickly vegetated with rocky and cliffs", the spokesperson said.

The terrorists triggered an explosive device in retaliation. The Army team has suffered five fatal casualties with injuries to an officer.

Additional teams from the vicinity have been directed to the site of the encounter.

As per initial reports, a group of terrorists are trapped in the area. There is a likelihood of casualties in a terrorist group.

Internet services remained suspended in the Rajouri area for the second successive day.

Mobile internet facilities in the Rajouri area have been suspended after the terror attack.

Additional forces have been rushed to the spot to completely sealed the whole area to track down the terrorists.

Director General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh along with Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Jammu zone Mukesh Singh reached the spot to supervise the ongoing operation.

Five bravehearts who laid down their lives during an encounter with terrorists in the Rajouri sector on 05 May 2023 belong to:

1. L/Nk Ruchin Singh Rawat

S/O Sh. Rajendra Singh

Village- Kunigad

Teh Gairsain, Uttrakhand

2. Paratrooper Siddhant Chettri

S/O Sh. Kharka Bahdur

PO Pulbazar

District - Darjeeling, (WB)

3. Nk Arvind Kumar

S/O Sh Ujwaal Singh

Village- Suri(Chatiala),

PO - Marhoon

Tehsil - Palampur, District- Kangra (H.P)

4. Hav Neelam Singh

S/O Shri Gurdev Singh

Village- Dalpat,

PO Jourian, Akhnoor

District -Jammu (J&K)

5. Paratrooper Pramod Negi

S/O Sh Devinder Singh Negi

Village - Shillai,

District -Sirmaur (H.P)