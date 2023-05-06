A day after demolishing the illegal house of teacher-turned-Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) terrorist in the Reasi district, the Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Saturday raided the residence of the father of a Hizb-ul-Mujahideen terrorist

"SIU Kulgam today, conducted searches in the residential premises of Abdul Gani Bhat, father of active terrorist Farooq Ahmad Bhat alias Nali, at Chek Desen Yaripora. Farooq Bhat is an active terrorist of the proscribed terror outfit Hizb-ul-Mujahideen and is wanted in many terror-related cases", reports said.

The searches were conducted after a designated Special Judge Under NIA ACT, Kulgam issued a search warrant in a case pertaining to the killing of five non-local labourers at Katrosa Kulgam in 2019.

Earlier illegal house of a teacher-turned-terrorist was demolished

Earlier on Friday District Administration Reasi has demolished the illegal house of a teacher turned terrorist Mohammad Auraf Sheikh, who had been involved in an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) blast at Katra and Narwal, Jammu, which had claimed five innocent lives.

As per officials, the team of district administration and police conducted the demolition operation and razed the house of accused Auraf Sheikh, which was illegally constructed on State land under Khasra number No. 602/457/1 at village Baransal Tehsil Mahore, Reasi.

The officials said that the accused was a government teacher and was terminated after his involvement was established by police in two blasts, which had claimed five innocent lives, and left over two dozen people injured.

"The blast at Kadmal near Katra was executed on May 13, 2022, by the Mohammad Auraf Sheikh with sticky IEDs in which 5 persons died and 28 injured while in twin IED blasts in Narwal area Jammu on January 21 this year, 9 persons were injured," an officer said.

He further added that the accused have been booked under UAPA and Explosive Substance Act stands at police station Katra, Reasi, and Police Station Bahu Fort at Jammu.

He maintained that with the arrest of accused Mohammad Auraf Sheikh in above cases, J&K Police successfully cracked the terror module operating from across the border emanating from Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

Earlier, the State land encroached by the accused was retrieved by the District administration in the anti-encroachment drive carried out by the revenue department. The action by the administration is a strict message to terror sympathizers and their handlers across the border that the Government is committed to zero tolerance toward terrorism.

House of JeM terrorist was demolished in December 2022

The house of a designated Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) terrorist, Ashiq Nengroo, built on encroached government land, was demolished by authorities in December 2022 at the New colony in Jammu & Kashmir's Pulwama district. Nengroo is a commander of the proscribed terror outfit JeM and an accused in the Pulwama attack.

Nengroo was declared as a "designated terrorist" by the central government in April 2022.

The demolition was opposed by the terrorist outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) and officials carrying out the demolition work were threatened with dire consequences.