Actress Renu Desai is excited on the completion of 20 years in the film industry and she is all thanks for director Puri Jagannadh for giving the first opportunity to make her acting debut with Pawan Kalyan's Badri.

It is known that Renu Desai fell in love with Pawan Kalyan after meeting him on the sets of director Puri Jagannadh's Badri, which was released on April 20 in 2000. She has two children named Akira and Aadya from her marriage with the power star. The actress might have been got from him, but she is still staying with her children, who they consider her angels.

The actress took to her Instagram account on 20 years of Badri release and shared a series of throwback pictures featuring her memorable moments with ex-husband Pawan Kalyan. She also thanked director Puri Jagannadh for giving this opportunity, which is the most precious thing in her personal and professional.

Today is the 20th year of Badri and I can't help but express gratitude

Besides sharing a photo, Renu Desai wrote, "Today is the 20th year of Badri and I can't help but express the gratitude I have for Puri Jagannadh Garu for believing in my potential as an actor and casting me even without an audition. Badri is the first stepping stone to many endeavours that I've found purpose in and will always remain special.

Thank you Puri garu, for giving me this film. Thank you for writing this special film. Thank you for creating the safest work environment for an 18-year-old who had no idea about the world of cinema yet chose to take a leap of faith. Thank You for giving me such talented and awesome co-stars. Thank You again for writing a beautiful story like Badri."

Renu Desai concluded, "It is because of Badri, that I have the two most beautiful, precious gifts...my little angels Akira and Aadya. Badri, will always remain an integral and beautiful part of my heart and soul Thank you Puri Jagannadh garu @purijagannadh. This pic is when they wanted me to play Sarayu and did a photoshoot with me."