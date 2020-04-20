Power star Pawan Kalyan fans questioned his ex-wife Renu Desai on sharing throwback pictures of Badri on its 20th anniversary. In reply, the actress said that the film is very important for her and it is necessary to recall it.

Renu Desai made her acting debut with Pawan Kalyan's 2000 film Badri, which also marked the directorial debut of Puri Jagannadh. It is on the sets of this movie that she met the power star and fell in love with him. Later, the two got married and welcomed two children son Akira and daughter Aadya.

Hence Badri is very special for Renu Desai, who not acted in several movies but also turned director and producer after this film. It has been 20 years after the release of Badri, which hit the screens on April 20, 2002. The actress, who is all thrilled about its 20th anniversary, took to her Instagram page to share some throwback pictures of the film.

'I was barely able to stand or dance because of the crazy wind'

Renu Desai captioned the first pic with, "Because of the remote location we were shooting in, we didn't have chairs to sit in between shots. Also, because of the short skirt, I was wearing I couldn't sit on the rocks, so I was joking with Kalyangaru that it's bad manners to sit while a girl is standing beside you This was also the windiest location to shoot in. I was barely able to stand or dance because of the crazy wind #20yearsofbadri."

After sharing the second photo, Renu Desai wrote, "This pic is after we packed up the shoot for the day. Kalyan garu shot his part for the Chikita song and I was shooting for the sad song Varamante. We were super tired because this location required a lot of walking to get to and it was super sunny too. Both of us are lost in our own worlds, tired and hungry #20yearsofbadri."

Renu Desai added, "Same location. Same continuity shoot. Different day. It's been 20yrs but I still so clearly and vividly remember the conversation we were having. This is one of my favourite pics and I am so happy that our photographer clicked this pic from a distance giving us our space and privacy #20yearsofbadri."

Pawan Kalyan divorced Renu Desai and married Anna Lezhneva. Post their separation, it is known that his fans have trolled the actress on several occasions. They were at it again after she shared her throwback pics with the power star. They asked her the reason for sharing them. In reply she said that it is necessary for her to do it because the movie Badri is very special for her.

Renu Desai wrote, "Naaku ippude ee screen shot vacchindi naa msgs lo. Avasaram aa? Avvunu, avasaram! It's #20yearsofbadri mee information kosam. Chala mandi marchipotaaru ee naa modati cinema so ee movie naa kosam chala chala special untundi. Entha dvesham enduku anna? Manan already oka world crisis lo unnamu ee virus valle. Kunchum manchi alochanalo petkondi andari kosam. Entha kopam mee aarogyam kosam manchi ledhu #liveandletlive ."