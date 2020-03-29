Pawan Kalyan's marriage with Renu Desai made headlines back then. More than their marriage, and the fact that they had a kid before they got married, their divorce had attracted more number of people and netizens. At the time of divorce, they had two kids, Akira Nandan and Aadya.

Later, the Janasena party leader married Anna Lezhenva, his current wife and has two kids too. Neither Pawan nor Renu ever revealed what was the actual reason for their divorce is. But for many reasons, Renu Desai was only blamed.

The actress went through a lot of ups and downs post her divorce with Pawan Kalyan. She was trolled, and was sent into depression. But Renu has always been outspoken. She has denied all the rumours which spread the news that she has taken money and a bungalow in return for the

In one of the interviews Renu has given to a popular television channel, the actress has spoken about her journey with Pawan. "I and Pawan were never like wife and husband. Our relationship was quite different. I was not like a homemaker then. I used to assist him in work and we worked together. I have seen him very closely. More than being a husband, he was like a friend to me. It was like a friendship," said the actress.

The interviewer had asked Renu whether she informed Pawan about her second marriage, and she said 'yes'. "Whenever we need to speak, we do. We speak over the phone only. He asked me to double check the background of the person to who I am getting married and told me to be careful. He was okay with the idea," she added.

Few months ago, Renu took to her social media accounts that she has got engaged. She neither revealed the face, nor any other the details of the groom.