Days after accusations of fraud, Remo D'Souza and wife Lizelle have released a joint statement. A few days back, allegations of Remo and Lizelle having cheated a dance troupe of over Rs 11 crore had surfaced everywhere. As per a report in PTI, a 26-year old dancer had alleged the duo of duping the dance troupe of Rs 11.96 cr for which a case was filed at the Mira Road police station.

Full statement

Now, Remo and Lizelle have rubbished the claims and asked everyone not to believe such accusations. The two also urged everyone not to spread news without verifying and added that they are cooperating with the police. "It has come to our notice through media reports that some complaint has been registered alleging fraud in regards to a certain dance troupe," the statement read.

"It's disheartening that such information has been published. We would like to request everyone to abstain from spreading rumours before ascertaining true facts. We shall put our case forward in due time and will continue to cooperate with the authorities in every way possible like we have done so far. We would like to thank our family, friends and fans for the outpouring of love and continuous support. Love always Lizelle & Remo," concluded the statement.

As per a PTI report, an FIR has been filed alleging fraud between 2018 to 2024. Case has been registered under section 465 (forgery), 420 (cheating) and other relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code.