In a shocking turn of events, ace choreographer Remo D'Souza's brother-in-law died by suicide. Brother of Remo's wife, Lizelle, Jason Watkins was found dead at his Mumbai home. Jason was 42 and lived with his father, who was the first one to see him. Though Jason was rushed to the hospital, he was declared dead. Both Remo and Lizelle have mourned the tragic loss on social media.

Lizelle left heartbroken

Lizelle revealed that Jason found it tough to cope with their mother's death, who passed away in 2018. She added that her father had been going to dialysis. "Daddy forced the door open somehow and found Jason had taken his life. Daddy has been undergoing dialysis since some time. I don't know what he did to himself as I am just on my way to Papa's house. Jason and my dad stayed together," Lizelle told ETimes.

"I think he couldn't come to terms with our mother's death, which happened in 2018. He was very close to her," she added. Lizelle was reportedly in Goa for a wedding when she received the news and rushed back. Remo also took to social media and shared a picture with Jason. He wrote, "You broke our hearts brother, hope you finally found Peace REST IN PEACE #jasonwatkins."

Jason Watkins was working with Remo D Souza as an assistant director on all his projects. Lizelle also shared a picture of her mother and Jason, and wrote, "Am sorry mum I failed u." Lizelle revealed that the whole family is shocked beyond words as this was totally unexpected.