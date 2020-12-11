In a shocking turn of events, it has been reported that ace choreographer Remo D'Souza has suffered from a heart attack.

Remo D'Souza admitted in Mumbai's Kokilaben Hospital.

According to the reports in ABP news, Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D'Souza was hospitalized after he suffered a heart attack on December 11. The 'Race 3' director, has been admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai, suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon. Directed Ahmed Khan confirmed the same.

Remo, who underwent angiography, is currently admitted to the ICU. His wife Lizelle is present with the 'ABCD' director at the hospital.

On the work front, recently, Bollywood choreographer-director Remo D'Souza announced on his social media handles the release of his upcoming music video 'Dil Na Todunga'. Remo D'Souza last directed the dance film 'Street Dancer 3D'. The movie, starred Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles, released earlier this year.

(This is a developing story)