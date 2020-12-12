Choreographer and Director Remo D'Souza was admitted to Kokilaben Hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack on Friday. The 46-year-old was immediately admitted to the hospital after he experienced a sudden blockage. COO Santosh Shetty of the hospital confirmed his condition is stable at the moment. Many celebs were spotted outside the hospital while some prayed for the speedy recovery of the choreographer and Director Remo D'Souza.

Terence shared a memory featuring himself and Remo from The Kapil Sharma Show. The picture features the duo laughing their heart out. Sending a virtual "jaadu ki jhappi" to Remo, Terence wrote: "And very soon we will be rolling on the floor just like the old times! They say a prayer in good faith, can move mountains! Say a special little prayer for my friend, Remo, tonight cause Love, Faith and Will are all we need! Bounce back brother kyunki bahut machane hai abhi."

Nora Fatehi, who has worked with Remo D'Souza in Street Dancer 3D, wrote this special note for him on her Instagram story: "Thank god you are recovering! You gave us a scare! Our prayers are with you and your family, sir! So glad to hear you are safe! Let's stay positive please pray for the entire family."

Choreographer Geeta Kapur took to Instagram to wish for Remo's speedy recovery. She wrote, "Lots of love ... abundance of prayers for ur safe and speedy recovery my dearest darling @remodsouza ... chotte jaldi theek hoke phirse pareshaan karne ka mauka dena ... love u ... stay blessed and get well soon on behalf of not only me but all those also who love u but can't reach u directly ❤️❤️❤️ stay strong @lizelleremodsouza."

Remo's wife Lizelle and Salman Yusuff Khan were spotted at the hospital. Actors Rahul Dev, Aamir Ali and Dharmesh Yelande were also clicked by the paparazzi at the Kokilaben hospital. 'Baaghi 3' director Ahmed Khan also arrived at the hospital with his wife.

Remo who last directed the film, 'Street Dancer 3D' is reportedly going to direct his next dance musical drama 'Time To Dance'.