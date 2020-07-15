Choreographer-filmmaker Remo D'Souza was all smiles as he returned to work after four months. What added to his joy was the fact that he was working with fellow choreographers Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis.

The trio returns as judges on the show India's Best Dancer. Giving a beaming smile in his latest photo, Remo posted on his Instagram account: "The smile, when you are back on set after 4months :))) had an amazing and very safe shoot with my besties @terence_here @geeta_kapurofficial @tranjeet @vibhorratna #ibd."

After a long break due to the lockdown, India's Best Dancer is set to return over the weekend with renewed episodes. Originally judged by Geeta Kapur, Terence Lewis and Malaika Arora, India's Best Dancer had identified its top 12 contestants. The show returned in Malaika's absence, just for the initial episodes. However, Remo stepped in as the special guest to fill the void.

"I am very happy and excited to be on the show with two of my really close friends, and witness some of the best performances by India's top 12 dancers. I love the show format and it is going to be very interesting to see these experienced choreographers guide the best talents of India," said Remo.

Geeta feels glad to be back to work. "Coming on the set has calmed me down as I feel safe. All the necessary precautions have been taken and the entire crew is well prepared and well equipped. While you will see me, Remo and Terence sitting apart and maintaining a distance, we are quite close and connected through our hearts... there is no distance whatsoever. It felt great to be back on the judges panel and to see these contestants perform after so long," she said.

Terence had missed the whole atmosphere of learning and mentoring, and he said: "I am happy to see everyone full of energy and enthusiasm. Shooting for this episode made me nostalgic because we had Remo with us and it took me down memory lane."