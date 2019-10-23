Bollywood choreographer, Remo D'Souza is in big trouble as a non-bailable warrant has been issued against him.

According to reports, a Ghaziabad court has issued non-bailable warrant against the popular choreographer over an alleged fraud case. Remo will soon be brought to court by police, reports added.

The complainant named Satendra Tyagi filed a fraud case against Remo in 2016 stating that the choreographer had taken Rs 5 crore from him with the promise of returning him double the amount after the release of a film. However, he has not returned the money and has not been appearing in the court as well.

The Rs 5 crore Fraud Case

"The complainant Satyendra Tyagi, a resident of Raj Nagar, Ghaziabad alleged that in 2016, D'Souza had taken Rs 5 crore from him to finance his upcoming film titled Amar Must Die. The complainant claimed that the choreographer had promised to "double" the investment and return Rs 10 crore to him after the film released. However, D'Souza has not returned the money yet, he said in his complaint. As D'Souza, failed to appear in court, the non-bailable warrant was issued against him," PTI reported.

Meanwhile, Remo has been preparing for the release of his upcoming movie Street Dancer 3D that features Varun Dhawan and Shraddha Kapoor. The dance drama will hit the screens on January 24 next year.