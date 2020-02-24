Mike Hughes, popularly known as Mad Mike, among conspiracy theorists has lost his life following a rocket crashlanding on February 23, 2019. It should be noted that Hughes had propelled himself in his homemade rocket to prove the Earth is flat, but unfortunately, due to some technical issues the rocket plummeted to the ground nearby.

Daredevil pilot who lost his life to prove flat Earth theory

This is not the first time that Mad Mike has propelled himself in his homemade rocket. Last March, Mike propelled himself to 1875 feet using his rocket made with scrap materials. However, the pilot had a hard landing in the Mojave desert, and he suffered minor injuries.

However, the launch that was conducted on February 23, as a part of Homemade Astronauts, a new TV series about amateur rocket makers turned fatal as the crash landing was so deadly. During this launch, Mike was apparently trying to reach an altitude of 5,000 feet, but things went unexpectedly wrong, and it resulted in his death.

"When God made Mike he broke the mold. The man was the real deal and lived to push the edge. He wouldn't have gone out any other way!" said Darren Shuster, a former representative for Hughes, TMZ reports.

After the successful launch that was conducted last March, Mad Mike had assured everyone that he will prove the flat Earth theory one day or the other. However, while pursuing his dream shrouded with conspiracy theories, he lost his life.

What is the flat Earth theory?

Flat earthers believe that Earth is actually disc-shaped, and space agencies like NASA are trying to mislead the general public by saying that the blue planet is spherical in shape. As per these conspiracy theorists, most of the Earth's images released by NASA are generated with the help of computer graphics.

Flat earthers also claim that the flat Earth's border is protected with ice walls in Antarctica, and that is the reason why most of the governments are building secret military bases in this region.