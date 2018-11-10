The flat earth theory is gaining popularity and now NASA has successfully debunked it by releasing the image of earth taken by a satellite one million miles away. The incredible footage, captured by a camera on board the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) Deep Space Climate Observatory (DSCOVR) satellite, revealed that the earth is a sphere.

Interestingly, from this distance, the camera can observe the earth from sunrise to sunset. The camera on board the DSCOVR usually captures an average of one image over every summer, and one photo over every two hours in winter.

"Given EPIC's special vantage point and frequent observations, we are able to observe the daytime portion of the daily cycle of many phenomena. For example, EPIC can follow a volcanic eruption or a fire plume during the entire day. These measurements complement those taken by other low Earth-orbiting satellites, which view a particular location less often, in many cases only once or twice per day," said Alexander Marshak, the deputy project manager of the Deep Space Climate Observatory mission.

Even in the midst of these growing criticisms, flat earth theorists strongly claim that these earth images released by NASA are computer generated. As per flat-earthers, South Pole is the border of the earth where gigantic ice walls act as a wall preventing us from falling down. These theorists also added that governments all across the world are building their military bases on the South pole after realizing that the earth is completely flat, floating in the solar system.

Proponents of flat-earth theory also argue that earth is basically a stationary object placed in the space, and they believe that this body is not orbiting around the sun.

Interestingly, many eminent personalities including Former English cricket captain Andrew Flintoff are strong proponents of flat earth theory.

"If you're in a helicopter and you hover why does the Earth not come to you if it's round? Why, if we're hurtling through space, why would water stay still? Why is it not wobbling? Also if you fire a laser about 16 miles, if the world was curved, you shouldn't be able to see it but you can," Flintoff said last year.