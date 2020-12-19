Om Prakash is one of Hindi Cinema's best-known character actors. The legendary actor aced every role with panache for over 50 years. Over his tenure, he effortlessly played the role of a father, a poor, senior citizen, an elder brother, a father-in-law, a friend and a munshi Ji, and countless other roles.

In an era when Dilip Kumar, Dev Anand, Dharmendra, Amitabh Bachchan among other leading men were known for their heavy voices, Om Prakash's peculiar style of dialogue delivery became his signature style. However, his journey into Bollywood is a filmy story in itself.

On the occasion of his birthday, let's reminisce his journey in Bollywood.

Much before he forayed into acting, he was a popular radio personality.

Om Prakash Bakshi, better known as Om Prakash, born on December 19, 1919, in Jammu. He was intrigued towards theatre, music and films. He took lessons in classical music when he was just 12. Talking about his profession before becoming an actor, Om Prakash had joined All India Radio in 1937. He was given a monthly salary of Rs 25. Back then he was known as 'Fateh Din', and his programmes shot him to fame all over Punjab.

Filmography: Om Prakash was a popular supporting actor from the 1950s until the 1980s.

Om Prakash was spotted by a well-known filmmaker named Dalsukh Pancholi during a wedding event, and it was this director who had given him his first break. He had made his debut with the film Daasi, and that's how his journey in the world of the entertainment industry had started. Om Prakash was one of the finest actors of his times. He has done more than 300 films, and his performances his films The versatile actor was best known for his roles in films like Naukar Biwi Ka, Sharaabi and Chameli Ki Shaadi, Howrah Bridge, Dus Lakh, Dil Daulat Duniya, Chupke Chupke, Namak Halaal, Gol Maal, Gopi, among others.

He worked for 50 years in the film industry.

Om Prakash had seen several highs and lows in his personal life. Perhaps this was the reason that it was never difficult for him to play any character on screen. He was known for his lively nature.

His demise shook the nation

Om Prakash suffered a massive heart attack at his home and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai where he suffered another heart attack and went into a coma from which he never recovered. He died on 21 February 1998.