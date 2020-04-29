Irrfan Khan — one of the finest actors of this generation — took his last breath on April 28 at a hospital in Mumbai, India. Following the death of Bollywood star, Hollywood paid tribute to the star whose life resonated with the purest form of art and cinema.

Bollywood star Priyanka Chopra, who is famous in the United States from her show Quantico, took to Twitter to write, "The charisma you brought to everything you did was pure magic. Your talent forged the way for so many in so many avenues...You inspired so many of us. #IrrfanKhan you will truly be missed. Condolences to the family."

The Night Of and Rogue One star Riz Ahmed also shared the same sentiments on Twitter and called Irrfan as one of the greatest actors our time. In his tweet, Ahmed stated he never met the Bollywood star but he was an inspiration to millions of others, including himself.

Irrfan Khan worked in several noted Hollywood projects, like Slumdog Millionaire, Life of Pie, Inferno, and Jurassic World. The director of Jurassic World, Colin Trevorrow tweeted and called Irrfan "a thoughtful man who found beauty in the world around him."

American comedian and actress, Mindy Kaling who is famous for playing Kelly Kapoor in the NBC sitcom The Office stated that Irrfan Khan was her favorite actor.

"The loss of Irrfan Khan - at such a young age - is devastating. He was my favorite actor. I can't think of someone who gave such layered and thoughtful performances but was also a movie star; you couldn't take your eyes off of him onscreen. Love and peace to his family," Mindy Kaling tweeted.

I love this @tomhanks quote about #IrrfanKhan. I read it in an interview and never forgot it. It’s TOM HANKS. pic.twitter.com/NBSX4UFLA7 — Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling) April 29, 2020

Mindy Kaling then quoted one of the old Tom Hanks quotes where the Inferno star talked about Irrfan and stated how he wants to be just like him.

Irrfan's Life of Pie co-star Adil Hussain stated the news felt like a punch in his heart. He added that Irrfan embodied every character that he played.

The extraordinary abilities, of Irrfan Khan to allow his being to embody the roles he played, are the reasons audiences could peek into the secret chambers of the Characters. Those windows to the soul of another are the greatest Gifts of an actor to the society. — Adil hussain (@_AdilHussain) April 29, 2020

A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay tweeted that Khan was "gone too soon." She added, "When he is on screen, you can't take your eyes off of him."

In addition to these stars from the west, the British Film Institute also commented on Irrfan Khan's death, writing on its Twitter account: "We're deeply saddened to hear that Bollywood legend Irrfan Khan has passed away."