Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Raj Nath Kovind paid tribute to the Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi on Martyrs Day, January 30 at Raj Ghat in New Delhi.

On the 72nd death anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, other leaders including Union Minister Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, veteran BJP leader LK Advani and Minister of Civil Aviation Hardeep Singh Puri also paid a floral homage.

'I salute to the Father of the Nation on his Martyrdom Day'

In a tweet, the Prime Minister tweeted before his visit to the Raj Ghat, "I salute to the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi on his Martyrdom Day.

"The Personality, Ideas and Ideals of the Mahatma shall continue to inspire us to build a strong, able and prosperous New India."

More of us will discover Gandhiji's true message

President Ram Nath Kovind also took to his Twitter handle and posted, "In his final sacrifice, Gandhiji left a constant reminder for us."

"Unconditional love, especially for the other. I am confident, more and more of us will discover Gandhiji's true message"

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat, Army Chief General MM Naravane, Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh and IAF Chief Air Chief Marshal RKS Bhadauria also were present at Raj Ghat.

Former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi also paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat on his death anniversary