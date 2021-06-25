Yesteryear actress Mandakini's recent picture is breaking the internet. The glamorous diva, who did many bold projects during her time, still looks breathtaking. Mandakini's latest picture has now gone viral. Fans and followers have been going gaga over how refreshing she still looks. Mandakini would be best remembered for her role in Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

Despite being one of the most talked-about actresses of her time, Mandakini could never make it to the list of most sought-after actresses. Her bold and glamorous avatar did keep her in news, but people failed to see her acting prowess beyond that. Mandakini's latest picture is like a breath of fresh air. The actress, still looking flawless, is rocking a blue salwar suit. The picture seems to have been taken somewhere at a resort.

Mandakini's decision to go ahead with the role which showed her dancing under a waterfall in a transparent saree and gave the audience a voyeuristic look at her breasts; left the nation gasping for air. Much ahead of its time, industry people had shunned her off right then and there. To this, Raj Kapoor had once said, "If Federico Fellini shows nude women in Amarcord, it is called art and wins awards at premium festivals. If I dare to go towards nudity, it is called exploitation and voyeuristic."

Back in those days, Mandakini also remained in news for being too close to Dawood Ibrahim. There were reports alleging that the two were seeing each other and quite serious about one another at one point. However, if reports are to be believed, Mandakini is now happily married to a former Buddhist monk. She has also turned into a holistic guru who now teaches yoga.