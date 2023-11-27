A prominent religious leader of the border district of Rajouri and over two dozen suspects are on the radar of the security agencies for providing shelter and logistics to two Pakistani terrorists killed during a 78-hour gun battle in the Solki area last week.

Five soldiers including two Captains of the Army lost their lives in the line of duty in this fierce encounter in the Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Although agencies engaged in signaling out locals involved in providing support to the terrorists have maintained a guarded silence over progress in the investigation, over half a dozen suspects have already been picked up for questioning.

Sources said that security agencies are keeping a watch on the activities of some suspects who allegedly provided support to the dreaded Pakistani terrorist Quari who along with another foreign terrorist was eliminated during the 78-hour-long encounter.

Those who provided shelter and food to the terrorists would be exposed and arrested very soon because security agencies are collecting sufficient evidence before taking action against them.

Terrorists were operating with support of some locals

As reported earlier two dreaded Pakistani terrorists, trained in Afghanistan, were killed in an encounter in the Solki area of Rajouri district.

One of them was identified as Quari. They were trained on the Pakistan and Afghanistan front. Both were highly-ranked terrorist leaders of the Lashkar-e-Toiba.

Quari, a top LeT commander, was active in Rajouri-Poonch along with his group for the past year. He was also believed to be the mastermind of the Dhangri and Kandi attacks in Rajouri district. Seven civilians from minorities were killed at Dhangri on January 1 this year.

The terrorists were sent to revive terrorism in the region and Quari was an expert in IEDs, a trained sniper, and operated from caves.

Reports said that it was all due to the support of locals that Quari and his group were operating in the area and roaming freely.

Security agencies are working tirelessly to identify those Over Ground Workers (OGWs) who provided support to the terrorists.

Sources have said that many suspects from areas like Budhal, Kotranka, Kalakot, etc. of Rajouri are on the radar of security agencies, who are suspected of providing shelter and arrangements to terrorists.

Terrorists were spotted at residence of a religious leader

Important to mention here that in a video that has gone viral on social media, two terrorists were seen freely talking to the two women in the presence of some male members and kids.

Unconfirmed reports this video is from the residence of the prominent religious leader of the Kalakote area.

Reports said that both the terrorists had food in that house, rested there, and left from there without any fear. Security agencies suspect that the Lashkar commander and his associate might have been visiting that house earlier also.